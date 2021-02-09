Trae Young would play, but understands All-Star game backlash

“Obviously it’s in Atlanta, I’d love to be a part of it, if there is a game. Hopefully we’ve got a couple guys (as) a part of it. But I understand the backlash from a lot of the other players in the league with families and stuff like that, so I understand both sides.”

For Young, it’s not a big deal to him to miss out on a night’s rest over the All-Star break.

That’s another factor at play for players whose teams played deep into the playoffs not all that long ago, given the quick turnaround from last season’s NBA finals to the start of this season, as the pandemic upended the league’s calendar.

“I would love to play,” Young said. “Obviously, another night of rest wouldn’t hurt, but at the same time, I would love to be a part of any All-Star game I’m picked to be selected in. So God willing, I’m part of it.”

After the first round of fan returns came in Thursday, Young ranked No. 6 among Eastern Conference guards (the NBA revealed the top 10 for guards and frontcourt players in each conference, and no other Hawks player was in the top 10).

Votes from NBA players (25% of the vote), media (25%) and fans (50%) determine the two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference who will be the All-Star starters, and NBA coaches will pick the reserves.