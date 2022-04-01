Hawks’ Trae Young wins Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for community service

The award is given annually to the “Hawks player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Atlanta center who passed away in 2005,” per the team. Young received the trophy in a short ceremony before the Hawks’ game vs. the Cavaliers Thursday at State Farm Arena, becoming the 15th player to receive the award.

The past year, Young has been involved in raising mental health awareness, participating in a campaign with the Hawks and ‘Silence the Shame’, a nonprofit for education and awareness around mental health.