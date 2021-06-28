ajc logo
Trae Young to undergo MRI on ankle injured in Game 3

Hawks guard Trae Young falls to the floor grimacing after injuring his ankle when his pass was deflected into the hands of Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday (far right) near the end of the third quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain when he took a step back in Game 3 and ended up landing on an official’s foot, coming down awkwardly.

He’ll get an MRI Monday morning, he said after Sunday’s loss. Young said the plan is to get as much treatment as possible ahead of Tuesday’s Game 4 (another home game) so he’ll be able to play. The Hawks will find out more about the nature of the injury through the MRI — interim coach Nate McMillan will address the media later this afternoon, so it’s possible we’ll learn more then.

Young was able to come back and play in the fourth quarter, but didn’t look fully himself.

“It was really my blow-by speed,” Young said of how he was limited by the ankle injury. “That’s a big part of my game, my ability to blow by anybody. When you’re on the left side and you’re trying to blow by, you’ve got to use your right foot. So my left hand pass to (Bogdan Bogdanovic), I was going down the left side, it was in a lot of pain going back. Like I said, it’s more just the push-off and the blow-by.”

