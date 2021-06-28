Trae Young to undergo MRI on ankle injured in Game 3

He’ll get an MRI Monday morning, he said after Sunday’s loss. Young said the plan is to get as much treatment as possible ahead of Tuesday’s Game 4 (another home game) so he’ll be able to play. The Hawks will find out more about the nature of the injury through the MRI — interim coach Nate McMillan will address the media later this afternoon, so it’s possible we’ll learn more then.

Young was able to come back and play in the fourth quarter, but didn’t look fully himself.