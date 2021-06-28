Trae Young to undergo MRI on ankle injured in Game 3

Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a right ankle sprain when he took a step back in Game 3 and ended up landing on an official’s foot, coming down awkwardly.
He’ll get an MRI Monday morning, he said after Sunday’s loss. Young said the plan is to get as much treatment as possible ahead of Tuesday’s Game 4 (another home game) so he’ll be able to play. The Hawks will find out more about the nature of the injury through the MRI — interim coach Nate McMillan will address the media later this afternoon, so it’s possible we’ll learn more then.
Young was able to come back and play in the fourth quarter, but didn’t look fully himself.
“It was really my blow-by speed,” Young said of how he was limited by the ankle injury. “That’s a big part of my game, my ability to blow by anybody. When you’re on the left side and you’re trying to blow by, you’ve got to use your right foot. So my left hand pass to (Bogdan Bogdanovic), I was going down the left side, it was in a lot of pain going back. Like I said, it’s more just the push-off and the blow-by.”