Hawks’ Trae Young to participate in 3-point contest at All-Star weekend

Trae Young has already been named a starter in the All-Star game, but he will also participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, the NBA announced Tuesday.
He joins the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, the Clippers’ Luke Kennard, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine, the Nets’ Patty Mills, the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and CJ McCollum, who was recently traded from the Trail Blazers to the Pelicans.
The 3-point contest will take place Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Young has done the 3-point contest once before, when he was an All-Star starter in his second season (2019-20). He was eliminated in the first round that time.
Young is shooting a career-high 37.2% from 3-point range this season.
