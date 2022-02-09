Hamburger icon
Hawks’ Trae Young to participate in 3-point contest at All-Star weekend

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Trae Young has already been named a starter in the All-Star game, but he will also participate in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, the NBA announced Tuesday.

He joins the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, the Clippers’ Luke Kennard, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine, the Nets’ Patty Mills, the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and CJ McCollum, who was recently traded from the Trail Blazers to the Pelicans.

The 3-point contest will take place Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: AP

Young has done the 3-point contest once before, when he was an All-Star starter in his second season (2019-20). He was eliminated in the first round that time.

Young is shooting a career-high 37.2% from 3-point range this season.

