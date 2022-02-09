Hawks’ Trae Young to participate in 3-point contest at All-Star weekend

He joins the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane, the Clippers’ Luke Kennard, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine, the Nets’ Patty Mills, the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and CJ McCollum, who was recently traded from the Trail Blazers to the Pelicans.

The 3-point contest will take place Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.