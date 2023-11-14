Trae Young to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Pistons

DETROIT — The Hawks will kick off their In-Season Tournament group play without Trae Young.

Following the team’s shootaround on Tuesday, the star guard was ruled out of the game for personal reasons. Young announced the birth of his second child on social media on Monday.

The Hawks have tried to remain flexible when it comes to their rotations this season. Now coach Quin Snyder will dip into the bench a little more with Young’s absence.

Tuesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

