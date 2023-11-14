Trae Young to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Pistons

Following the team’s shootaround on Tuesday, the star guard was ruled out of the game for personal reasons. Young announced the birth of his second child on social media on Monday.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Detroit:



Trae Young (personal reasons): Out

Kobe Bufkin (left thumb fracture): Out

Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture): Out pic.twitter.com/EVvlVpXCV2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 14, 2023

The Hawks have tried to remain flexible when it comes to their rotations this season. Now coach Quin Snyder will dip into the bench a little more with Young’s absence.

Tuesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.