Trae Young stays at No. 2 among Eastern guards in All-Star voting

That would make him a starter in the All-Star game, if his position holds. He’s got 2,147,111 votes, behind Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, who is No. 1 at 4,121,034. This season, Young is No. 5 in the league in scoring (27.9 points per game) and No. 3 in assists (9.5 assists per game).

To determine All-Star starters, fans account for 50% of the vote and NBA players and media will account for 25% of the vote each. The three frontcourt players and two guards with the most votes will be starters, so Young is one slot away from that as of now. NBA head coaches will select the reserves for the game.