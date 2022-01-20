Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Trae Young stays at No. 2 among Eastern guards in All-Star voting

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after making a 3-pointer during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Trae Young still ranks No. 2 among Eastern Conference guards in NBA All-Star voting after the third round of fan voting, which was announced Thursday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

That would make him a starter in the All-Star game, if his position holds. He’s got 2,147,111 votes, behind Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, who is No. 1 at 4,121,034. This season, Young is No. 5 in the league in scoring (27.9 points per game) and No. 3 in assists (9.5 assists per game).

To determine All-Star starters, fans account for 50% of the vote and NBA players and media will account for 25% of the vote each. The three frontcourt players and two guards with the most votes will be starters, so Young is one slot away from that as of now. NBA head coaches will select the reserves for the game.

The starters will be revealed on TNT on Thursday, including the two team captains.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Nate McMillan: Okongwu playing well but Capela still Hawks’ starting center
6h ago
Hawks use huge third quarter to down Timberwolves
15h ago
Onyeka Okongwu realizing his potential for Hawks
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top