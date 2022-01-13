Hamburger icon
Hawks’ Trae Young second among Eastern guards in latest NBA fan voting

Trae Young, center, passes the ball as he is pressured by Ivica Zubac (40) during first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Trae Young, center, passes the ball as he is pressured by Ivica Zubac (40) during first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks’ Trae Young ranks second among Eastern Conference guards in the second round of fan voting for the NBA All-Star game.

The leaders in votes in the four position categories are Golden State’s Stephen Curry (Western Conference guards), Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant (Eastern Conference frontcourt), Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan (Eastern Conference guards) and the Lakers’ LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt).

The top three overall in fan voting are James (4,386,392 votes), Durant (4,088,334) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,808,458).

The next All-Star fan voting update will come Jan. 20. NBA All-Star voting concludes at midnight Jan. 22. The All-Star game is schedule for Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

