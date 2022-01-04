Trae Young scores career-high 56 in Hawks’ loss to Trail Blazers

PORTLAND – Despite a career-high 56 points from Trae Young, the Hawks fell to the Trail Blazers 136-131 at Moda Center Monday.
Next up, the Hawks will continue their West Coast road trip and play in Sacramento Wednesday.
Below are some takeaways from the loss:
1. In some ways, reinforcements arrived for Hawks in this game, and in others, they continue to be quite short-handed due to COVID-19. Six players (Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright) exited health and safety protocols Saturday and were available to play, but five remain in protocols (Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Gorgui Dieng, Jalen Johnson and Malik Ellison), alongside head coach Nate McMillan. Plus, they didn’t have Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) or De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) due to injury. Assistant coach Joe Prunty took the reins for Monday’s game.
2. Young couldn’t be stopped, setting a new career-high with the 56 points and added 14 assists for a double-double. Young also tied Dominique Wilkins for the longest 25-plus point scoring streak in franchise history (16), and it didn’t take him long to do so, putting up 29 points in the first half (Wilkins posted his streak from Dec. 19, 1985 to Jan. 25, 1986). Young got off to a hot start, accounting for 93.1% of the Hawks offense in the first quarter with 16 points and five assists. His streak of 16 straight 25-plus point performances leads the league this season.
3. Unsurprisingly, this game was offense first (the Trail Blazers are second-to-last in defensive rating at 114.3 and the Hawks are No. 25 at 112.3). The Hawks got down 13 in the first half but with a 40-point third quarter led by five entering the fourth, overcoming the Blazers’ hot 3-point shooting (18-41, or 43.9%). Then, Young sat for quite a while to start the fourth quarter and they fell behind in his absence, trailing 112-107 when he came back out at the 7:40 mark. Young made two free throws to bring the Hawks within two, 127-125, with 47.1 seconds to play, but the Hawks couldn’t reclaim the lead, outscored 36-26 in the fourth quarter.
4. The Trail Blazers were without their two big stars in Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) and CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), plus Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols), Brandon Williams (health and safety protocols) and Cameron McGriff (health and safety protocols), though they got back Jusuf Nurkic when he cleared protocols. Anfernee Simons took on the scoring responsibilities for Portland, putting up a career-high 43 points and tying a career-high with nine 3′s.
5. Clint Capela tallied his fourth 20-plus point, 10-rebound performance of the season, with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Stat of the game: 56 (Young’s new career-high in scoring)
Star of the game: Simons (led the Blazers in scoring with 43, adding nine 3′s)
About the Author