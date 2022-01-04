Trae Young scores career-high 56 in Hawks’ loss to Trail Blazers

3. Unsurprisingly, this game was offense first (the Trail Blazers are second-to-last in defensive rating at 114.3 and the Hawks are No. 25 at 112.3). The Hawks got down 13 in the first half but with a 40-point third quarter led by five entering the fourth, overcoming the Blazers’ hot 3-point shooting (18-41, or 43.9%). Then, Young sat for quite a while to start the fourth quarter and they fell behind in his absence, trailing 112-107 when he came back out at the 7:40 mark. Young made two free throws to bring the Hawks within two, 127-125, with 47.1 seconds to play, but the Hawks couldn’t reclaim the lead, outscored 36-26 in the fourth quarter.

4. The Trail Blazers were without their two big stars in Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management) and CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), plus Cody Zeller (health and safety protocols), Brandon Williams (health and safety protocols) and Cameron McGriff (health and safety protocols), though they got back Jusuf Nurkic when he cleared protocols. Anfernee Simons took on the scoring responsibilities for Portland, putting up a career-high 43 points and tying a career-high with nine 3′s.

5. Clint Capela tallied his fourth 20-plus point, 10-rebound performance of the season, with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Stat of the game: 56 (Young’s new career-high in scoring)

Star of the game: Simons (led the Blazers in scoring with 43, adding nine 3′s)