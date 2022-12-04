Trae Young returns to practice, absence deemed ‘miscommunication’

When asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution what reasons may account for a player’s absence from the bench during a home game, McMillan gave a brief answer.

“Just as simple as that,” he said. “It was just miscommunication in that situation with Trae.”

When asked later by the AJC for clarification on whether Young was supposed to be at the arena, McMillan reiterated that it was a miscommunication and declined to answer any further questions on the issue.

Dejounte Murray led all scorers with 34 points and eight assists for the Hawks in the 117-109 win over the Nuggets as John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and Young were out. AJ Griffin added 24 points.

The Hawks had nearly full participation at practice on Sunday, excluding Collins, Hunter, Trent Forrest and Justin Holiday. The team already ruled out Collins and Hunter for the upcoming week, while Forrest entered concussion protocol. McMillan said that Holiday is still testing and not ready to return.

The Hawks will face the Thunder (10-13) on Monday night.