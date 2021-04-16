Trae Young returns but Hawks fall to Bucks

3. Bogdanogic has been on a tear lately, and that continued Thursday. He led the Hawks with 28 points, going 6-for-12 from 3-point range, adding seven assists and six rebounds. Over the past nine games, Bogdanovic is shooting 53% from beyond the arc. Solomon Hill added a season-high 18 points and made a season-high six 3′s (going 6-for-8).

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) is shown in action against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. The Hawks had to contend with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the third-highest scorer in the league (28.9 points per game) who had missed six straight games with left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo averages 34 minutes per game, but only played 25, though he still had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals in that time. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 23 points and seven assists, and seven Bucks players finished in double-figures: Khris Middleton (10), Brook Lopez (19), Bobby Portis (11), Pat Connaughton (14) and Jeff Teague (11), in addition to Antetokounmpo and Holiday.

5. Entering Thursday, this game pitted the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference seed (the Hawks) vs. the No. 3 seed (the Bucks). Down the stretch of the season’s second half, the Hawks will try to either maintain their spot in the standings or gain some ground, but Hill didn’t like the energy from the Hawks in this big matchup: “We lacked a little enthusiasm for this game today. The energy was a little bit off. We’ve done a good job of kind of settling into how we want to play. We do want to be a more aggressive team defensively. And tonight we ran into a team that, they have championship visions. ... This is our first time really understanding the moment, the implications that it has as a team that, that’s the 3-4 matchup at the moment.”

Stat of the game

21 (how many points the Bucks scored off the Hawks’ 10 turnovers)

Star of the game

Jrue Holiday (played well defensively and led the Bucks with 23 points)

Quotable

“They pretty much had control of the game the entire game.” (Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan on the Bucks’ steady lead for most of the night)