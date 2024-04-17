Trae Young not on final Team USA roster

Bam Adebayo — Heat

Devin Booker —Suns

Stephen Curry — Warriors

Anthony Davis — Lakers

Kevin Durant — Suns

Anthony Edwards — Timberwolves

Joel Embiid — 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton — Pacers

Jrue Holiday — Celtics

LeBron James — Lakers

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers

Jayson Tatum — Celtics

Young was named to his third All-Star Game this year as an injury replacement. He leads the Hawks into the Play-In tournament at the Bulls on Wednesday. He averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game this season. Young didn’t qualify for end-of-year stats since he played only 54 games due to injury. However, his assist total was just behind Haliburton’s 10.9 average.

Young joins the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving and the Clippers’ Paul George as notable players not included on the final roster.

Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep, played one season at Georgia before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.