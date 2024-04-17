Trae Young not on final Team USA roster

Hawks all-star guard Trae Young did not make the final roster for Team USA, which will compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris.
The final roster of 12 players was announced by USA Basketball on Wednesday. Young was one of the 41 finalists.
The team consists of:
Bam Adebayo — Heat
Devin Booker —Suns
Stephen Curry — Warriors
Anthony Davis — Lakers
Kevin Durant — Suns
Anthony Edwards — Timberwolves
Joel Embiid — 76ers
Tyrese Haliburton — Pacers
Jrue Holiday — Celtics
LeBron James — Lakers
Kawhi Leonard – Clippers
Jayson Tatum — Celtics
Young was named to his third All-Star Game this year as an injury replacement. He leads the Hawks into the Play-In tournament at the Bulls on Wednesday. He averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game this season. Young didn’t qualify for end-of-year stats since he played only 54 games due to injury. However, his assist total was just behind Haliburton’s 10.9 average.
Young joins the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving and the Clippers’ Paul George as notable players not included on the final roster.
Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep, played one season at Georgia before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
