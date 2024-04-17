Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young not on final Team USA roster

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards will compete in Paris Olympics
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a 3-point shot during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena, Monday, February 12, 2024, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bulls won 136 - 126. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a 3-point shot during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena, Monday, February 12, 2024, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bulls won 136 - 126. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Hawks all-star guard Trae Young did not make the final roster for Team USA, which will compete in the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The final roster of 12 players was announced by USA Basketball on Wednesday. Young was one of the 41 finalists.

The team consists of:

Bam Adebayo — Heat

Devin Booker —Suns

Stephen Curry — Warriors

Anthony Davis — Lakers

Kevin Durant — Suns

Anthony Edwards — Timberwolves

Joel Embiid — 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton — Pacers

Jrue Holiday — Celtics

LeBron James — Lakers

Kawhi Leonard – Clippers

Jayson Tatum — Celtics

Young was named to his third All-Star Game this year as an injury replacement. He leads the Hawks into the Play-In tournament at the Bulls on Wednesday. He averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists per game this season. Young didn’t qualify for end-of-year stats since he played only 54 games due to injury. However, his assist total was just behind Haliburton’s 10.9 average.

Young joins the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, the Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving and the Clippers’ Paul George as notable players not included on the final roster.

Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep, played one season at Georgia before being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Can Trae Young carry the Hawks into the playoffs?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kemp tells top cop to ‘lock up’ unruly pro-Palestinian protesters

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

OPINION
TORPY: How gun owners accidentally spur crime

Credit: Ben Gray

Co-working company plots huge expansion of clubs in Atlanta and other cities

Credit: Ben Gray

Co-working company plots huge expansion of clubs in Atlanta and other cities

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

College Park OK’d controversial zoning with $1.6M ‘grant’ looming
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Some things to know in advance of Wednesday’s Hawks-Bulls Play-In game
To make playoffs, short-handed Hawks need Trae Young to be great
Hunter’s defense even more important for shorthanded Hawks in Play-In
Featured

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
How does your garden grow? On these metro Atlanta garden tours, beautifully!
Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?