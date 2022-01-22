Trae Young No. 8 in NBA jersey sales

Trae Young is No. 8 in the league in jersey sales, his highest ranking so far, according to a list of Top 15 most popular jerseys the league released Friday.
Per the league, the results are based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the season.
Here’s a list of the Top 15:
1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
6. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
8. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
9. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
11. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
12. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
13. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
14. RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
15. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
