Trae Young No. 8 in NBA jersey sales

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Trae Young is No. 8 in the league in jersey sales, his highest ranking so far, according to a list of Top 15 most popular jerseys the league released Friday.

Per the league, the results are based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the season.

Here’s a list of the Top 15:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

6. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

8. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

9. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

11. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

12. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

14. RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

15. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

