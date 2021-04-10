Trae Young, Hawks overcome Zach LaVine’s 50-point game

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, lays up a shot past Chicago Bulls' Thaddeus Young (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. The Hawks got down by seven early in the fourth but several clutch plays down the stretch helped them polish off the win, including stellar shooting from Danilo Gallinari and five assists from Young. They took the lead 102-101 off a 3-pointer from Gallinari with 5:49 to play, and Young had three key assists in about a minute (one to set up a dunk for center Clint Capela, one on another 3-pointer for Gallinari and then a layup for Capela) to open up a six-point lead, which the Hawks were able to build on further. Gallinari, who had missed Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies with left ankle soreness, finished with 20 points and 15 of that came in the fourth quarter, adding three 3′s in that period (he went 4-for-8 from 3-point range overall).

4. Getting Capela back was huge. Capela, who missed Wednesday’s game with left Achilles soreness, had his 34th double-double and 14th 20-point, 10-rebound performance with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also scored eight of those points in the fourth quarter, when the Hawks needed it most, and had a key block on LaVine in the fourth, with the Hawks leading by six.

5. Unfortunately for the Hawks, who are already banged up, wing Tony Snell suffered a right ankle sprain and did not play in the fourth quarter. McMillan said Snell was injured after stepping on someone’s foot and would get an MRI Saturday. He added he hoped it wasn’t an injury that would keep Snell out too long.

Stat of the game

11 (what the Hawks limited Zach LaVine to in the second half, after he scored 39 and dominated in the first half)

Star of the game

Trae Young (had a team-high 42 points and helped the Hawks turn the game around in the third quarter)

Quotable

“He had it going in that first half and it took all of us to kind of slow him down more in that second, even though he ended up with 50, it looked like it could have been a lot more than that, obviously, so, glad the way we stepped up.” (Trae Young on battling Zach LaVine in the second half)