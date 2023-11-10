BreakingNews
Trae Young does his thing, Hawks end Mexico City trip with thrilling win

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago
X

While you were sleeping, Trae Young shivered, Dejounte Murray delivered and the Hawks figured out a way to win late Thursday.

ExplorePhotos: The many faces of Trae Young as Hawks win in Mexico City

And all of this happened in Mexico City, where the Hawks served as NBA ambassadors all week and ended their goodwill trip with a 120-119 victory over the Magic.

More than 20,000 fans screamed and applauded throughout the game, and it reached a noisy creshendo during a frantic final two minutes.

Young’s free throw – his 41st point of the night – ties the game at 117 with 1:03 left. Orlando scores, Young charges back downcourt, finds Murray in the corner – three-pointer’s good.

120-119. Whew.

Orlando had a chance to regain lead in final seconds, misses shot … rebound eventually lands in hands of Young, who throws ball into rafters as clock runs out. The AJC’s Lauren Williams breaks down the game in more detail with her five observations, and she also provided a day-by-day blog of what it was like to spend time with the NBA in Mexico City.

ExploreThe Hawks in Mexico City: Follow along on our journey

About the Author

AJC Sports
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
