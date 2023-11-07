The Hawks in Mexico City: Follow along on our journey

BreakingNews
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Lauren Williams will be in Mexico City for the Hawks game against the Magic on Thursday. Please follow along for periodic updates on her trip.

Vamos a México City

We’re officially en route to Mexico City for the Hawks matchup against the Magic on Thursday.

This will be my first time that I’ve ever been and I’m excited to soak up as many sights as possible over the next couple of days, as well as work on my Spanish.

The Hawks are off tomorrow but they have events and appearances scheduled throughout the day that I’ll be on the ground to capture.

Follow along and feel free to send along some recommendations for any restaurants or sites I should check out.

Gracias a todos!

