Trae Young available for Hawks in Game 6

Young has missed the past two games with a right foot bone bruise, which he sustained in Game 3 when he took a step back and landed on an official’s foot, coming down awkwardly. Even if he’s limited, Young’s availability is key for the Hawks, who are facing elimination -- the No. 5-seed Hawks trail No. 3-seed Milwaukee 3-2 in the series, so the Bucks need only one more win to advance to the NBA Finals. The Hawks must win both Game 6 and Game 7, if they can get there.

Before Game 5, Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said Young had been feeling a little bit better, but wasn’t comfortable enough to play. So, Young has made some progress since then.