ajc logo
X

Trae Young available for Hawks in Game 6

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, middle, looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Caption
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, middle, looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

Credit: Aaron Gash

Atlanta Hawks
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

In massively important injury news for the Hawks, star guard Trae Young will be available for Saturday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Bucks.

Young has missed the past two games with a right foot bone bruise, which he sustained in Game 3 when he took a step back and landed on an official’s foot, coming down awkwardly. Even if he’s limited, Young’s availability is key for the Hawks, who are facing elimination -- the No. 5-seed Hawks trail No. 3-seed Milwaukee 3-2 in the series, so the Bucks need only one more win to advance to the NBA Finals. The Hawks must win both Game 6 and Game 7, if they can get there.

Before Game 5, Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said Young had been feeling a little bit better, but wasn’t comfortable enough to play. So, Young has made some progress since then.

In Other News
1
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo won’t play against Hawks in Game 6
2
No change to Trae Young status ahead of Game 6
3
Atlanta has caught Hawks fever in record numbers
4
Hawks facing elimination after Game 5 loss to Bucks
5
Hawks roughed up down low by Bucks in Game 5 loss
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top