Podcast: Trae Young and Hawks bounce back

“I told y’all I would bounce back,” he said after Saturday’s 41-point night in Atlanta’s win vs. Toronto Saturday. But what do the Hawks need to do to turn another corner with 22 games left in the regular season.

In the latest episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer looks at where Atlanta stands after a split against two playoff teams and what to expect during another important week of games.