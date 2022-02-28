Hamburger icon
Podcast: Trae Young and Hawks bounce back

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) and Fred VanVleet (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young promised he wouldn’t have another night like he did in the Hawks’ loss in Chicago Thursday.

“I told y’all I would bounce back,” he said after Saturday’s 41-point night in Atlanta’s win vs. Toronto Saturday. But what do the Hawks need to do to turn another corner with 22 games left in the regular season.

In the latest episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer looks at where Atlanta stands after a split against two playoff teams and what to expect during another important week of games.

Plus, we also dig into how Young turned one of his worst shooting nights into one of his best and answer your questions from the mailbag.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

