Podcast: Trae Young and Hawks bounce back

Trae Young promised he wouldn’t have another night like he did in the Hawks’ loss in Chicago Thursday.
“I told y’all I would bounce back,” he said after Saturday’s 41-point night in Atlanta’s win vs. Toronto Saturday. But what do the Hawks need to do to turn another corner with 22 games left in the regular season.
In the latest episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer looks at where Atlanta stands after a split against two playoff teams and what to expect during another important week of games.
Plus, we also dig into how Young turned one of his worst shooting nights into one of his best and answer your questions from the mailbag.
