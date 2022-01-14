Three things John Collins believes the Hawks need right now

… On what led to the Heat’s 16-0 run to start the third quarter:

“I feel like sometimes, with our team specifically, it’s a lack of communication. I feel like we weren’t talking out there, we weren’t communicating and giving our teammates the information that we all need to have to succeed and that makes it tough to succeed against a very well-coached team in Miami.”

… On what the Hawks are missing that they need:

“Togetherness, communication, being together, like being on a string. But really, we need some damn heart. We’ve just got to come out there and play hard and want to win and that’s the biggest thing. We all have that, and we’re all together with that, then we can win and beat anybody. But we’ve got to start there.”

… On if he has a guess as to why that’s missing:

“No, I would love to say it and tell, I’d love to have somebody tell me ‘Hey John, do this, this and this and the team will go on an eight-game win streak. I’d love it. I’d love to know, I just don’t and that’s why I keep on saying, the only thing I can do and I can implore my team to do is to continue to work and to try to be together as brothers. Because that is the foundation of a winning basketball team is togetherness. So we’ve got to be together.”

… On if the Hawks have felt more pressure this year with higher expectations placed on them:

“Yeah, of course. I’ve said that a couple times, that we have to adjust to the pressure that has been given to us for our success. Teams aren’t going to come into our gym and play us any easier, you know? Teams are scouting us, have scouted on us at high-profile, meaningful games and they’re going to use it next time they see us. We have to prepared for it. Just got to understand that and be ready for it.”