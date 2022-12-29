Timeout? Dejounte Murray more concerned with missed free throw

Murray posted on Twitter in direct response to a local radio personality questioning McMillan’s decision not to call a timeout. “Dejounte Makes Both Free Throws And We Go To OT And Calling A Timeout Doesn’t Matter!!! That (expletive) On Me And Not On Nate SIMPLE AS THAT!!!!!!”

After Murray’s free throws, the Nets’ Kyrie Irving missed a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds remaining, setting up Collins’ rebound. Collins passed to Murray, who dribbled upcourt and missed a 27-foot 3-point attempt as time expired.

After the game, McMillan said he was trying to catch the Nets in transition.

“I had two timeouts, I could have called a timeout,” McMillan said. “But that was a miss, and you want to catch them in transition and see if you can, it’s a one-point game, see if you can get down before their defense gets set. In situations like that I’ve allowed our guys to go, so that (opponents) can’t get their defensive team out on the floor and it didn’t work out for us.”

After the game, Murray said he understood and agreed with the decision to not call a timeout.

“I think (Nate) did the right thing,” Murray said. “I feel like a bunch of coaches would do that in that situation. We got the rebound, five seconds left, you gotta go. I missed the shot, it happens, who cares, onto the next game.”