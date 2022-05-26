ajc logo
The best of the Hawks Report podcast, part II

Hawks Bogdan Bogdanovic (left) and Kevin Huerter celebrate during a win over the Heat. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

In episode 34 of the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we have compiled some of the highlights of AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer’s best interviews from the first season of the podcast.

This week we look at how accurate some of the players, executives and broadcasters real-time analysis of the team turned out to be.

You’ll hear from John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, Dominique Wilkins and others.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

