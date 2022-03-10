Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

The AJC Hawks Report Podcast with Steve Holman

Hawks radio voice Steve Holman calls a game in Sacramento.

caption arrowCaption
Hawks radio voice Steve Holman calls a game in Sacramento.

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Hawks radio play-by-play announcer Steve Holman announced his 2,803rd straight game. But before that he was the latest special guest on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast.

AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer sat down with Holman to discuss how he got his start in radio, how he’s kept the historic streak going and what he thinks of the Hawks’ chances in the last few weeks of the regular season.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Nate McMillan ejected in final minutes as Hawks fall to Bucks
8h ago
Late-game execution a focus for Hawks down the stretch
16h ago
Hawks stunned by rebuilding Pistons, remain under .500 after overtime loss
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top