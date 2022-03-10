The AJC Hawks Report Podcast with Steve Holman

On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Hawks radio play-by-play announcer Steve Holman announced his 2,803rd straight game. But before that he was the latest special guest on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report Podcast.
AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer sat down with Holman to discuss how he got his start in radio, how he’s kept the historic streak going and what he thinks of the Hawks’ chances in the last few weeks of the regular season.
