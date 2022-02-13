Third-quarter collapse, Tatum’s offense sink Hawks in loss to Celtics

Aiming to finish their final few games before the All-Star break strong, the Hawks aren’t having much luck.
After a disastrous third quarter, the Hawks lost to the Celtics, 105-95, Sunday in Boston, falling to 26-30 overall. At a time when every game counts and the Hawks are still hoping to finish in the Eastern Conference’s Top 6 spots to avoid the play-in tournament, they have now lost four of their last five games, with that scenario looking less and less likely.
With the Hawks leading by as much as 15 in the first half and up 10 at halftime, the Celtics bounced back from a rough shooting start to go on a 12-2 run to start the third quarter, tying the score at 57-57. Jayson Tatum had 16 points in the third, helping Boston dominate the third 42-23 and take a nine-point lead heading into the fourth.
Celtics 105, Hawks 95
Once Tatum got going, the Hawks couldn’t make up enough ground in the fourth despite an excellent performance from Bogdanovic, who finished with a season-high 26 points, plus six rebounds and two assists. The Hawks were held to 40 points in the second half, with 25 of Tatum’s 38 points coming in the second half, helping the Celtics to eight straight wins. He added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
“It was just the third quarter, I thought we got distracted by the officiating and just lost focus and lost our rhythm and was not able to get that back in the second half,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.
The Celtics ended up going 22-for-27 (81.5%) from the free-throw line, with the Hawks going 15-for-15.
Two layups and a free throw by Trae Young, plus a layup by De’Andre Hunter made it a six-point game, 97-91, with 3:52 to play, but the Hawks couldn’t come all the way back from that messy third quarter. Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists for a double-double.
The Hawks were playing without John Collins, who suffered a right foot strain in Friday’s loss to the Spurs and is out for the last few games heading into the All-Star break. Danilo Gallinari (five points) started in his place, and the Hawks relied more heavily on Hunter.
Hunter sat for much of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul early in the second half, which seemed to loosen things up for Tatum. Hunter finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Clint Capela had a team-high 17 rebounds, plus six points. Boston had 50 points in the paint compared to Atlanta’s 36.
Next up, the Hawks will host the Cavaliers Tuesday. Their final game before the All-Star break will take place in Orlando Wednesday.
