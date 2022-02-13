Third-quarter collapse, Tatum’s offense sink Hawks in loss to Celtics

“It was just the third quarter, I thought we got distracted by the officiating and just lost focus and lost our rhythm and was not able to get that back in the second half,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

The Celtics ended up going 22-for-27 (81.5%) from the free-throw line, with the Hawks going 15-for-15.

Two layups and a free throw by Trae Young, plus a layup by De’Andre Hunter made it a six-point game, 97-91, with 3:52 to play, but the Hawks couldn’t come all the way back from that messy third quarter. Young led the Hawks with 30 points and 10 assists for a double-double.

The Hawks were playing without John Collins, who suffered a right foot strain in Friday’s loss to the Spurs and is out for the last few games heading into the All-Star break. Danilo Gallinari (five points) started in his place, and the Hawks relied more heavily on Hunter.

Hunter sat for much of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul early in the second half, which seemed to loosen things up for Tatum. Hunter finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Clint Capela had a team-high 17 rebounds, plus six points. Boston had 50 points in the paint compared to Atlanta’s 36.

Next up, the Hawks will host the Cavaliers Tuesday. Their final game before the All-Star break will take place in Orlando Wednesday.