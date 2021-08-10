ajc logo
Talks for Huerter extension to ramp up next week

Hawks guard Kevin Huerter reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Hawks guard Kevin Huerter reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks intend to try and get a deal done with Kevin Huerter, who is eligible for a rookie extension, general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday at Summer League.

Known for his 3-point shooting prowess, Huerter developed into a good defender last season, which took his game to another level. He impressed with his success on defense and overall growth in the second half of the season, which included acting as the Hawks’ hero in Game 7 vs. the Sixers, scoring a team-high 27.

“We’ve spoken with his agent,” Schlenk said. “We’re going to get into deeper dialogue next week. His agent wanted to wait a little bit and get all his free agents signed, before he went into extensions, less time-sensitive matters like the extension, but certainly his agent and Kevin are hoping to have that dialogue and certainly we are as well… Our intention is to try and get something done with Kevin, for sure.”

