Atlanta Sports Council to honor Hawks’ Koonin for ‘lifetime achievement’

“Steve’s decisions have positively impacted the city’s sports community and placed the Hawks as community leaders of Atlanta professional sports,” Sports Council president Dan Corso said in a statement. “His dedication and involvement in the community, as well as his commitment to his team, make him the embodiment of the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Other winners of 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards will be announced throughout the first two weeks of August, leading to a one-hour TV show set to air Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. on 11Alive (WXIA). A traditional in-person event won’t be held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.