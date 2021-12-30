Hamburger icon
Small victory: Second straight day with no Hawks player placed in protocols

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan calls his player during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan calls his player during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

For the Hawks these days, no news is good news.

Especially with COVID-19.

Thursday was the second straight day that no Hawks player tested positive and had to be put in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

“Thank God,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

The Hawks are still facing a roster ravaged by the latest wave of the coronavirus. Currently, the Hawks have a roster of 26 players, with 12 players out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols and two players out with long-term injuries. Nine players are on 10-day contracts.

It is possible that a Hawks player could come out of the protocols Thursday afternoon in advance of Friday’s game against the Cavaliers, the second of a six-game road trip. The Hawks have played the past two games, both losses to the Bulls, with the minimum of four rotation players available in Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Clint Capela and Skylar Mays (two-way).

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

