Skyhawks claim Langston Galloway off waivers

Galloway brings seven years of NBA experience to the franchise, beginning his career with the Knicks in 2014. Over his career, he has averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per game, and he most recently played for the Suns, averaging 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game (shooting 42.4 from 3-point range) last season.

Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.