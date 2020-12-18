Rondo sued for assault; attorney disputes claim

Hawks guard Rajon Rondo is being sued by a woman who alleges that she was “cussed out and beat up by Rondo and his girlfriend in a heated parking lot dispute.” TMZ first reported the lawsuit on Friday.
Via the Hawks, Rondo’s attorney, Mark D. Baute, released a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in response: “The case is meritless. I have seen the videotape. Mr. Rondo was polite throughout the encounter, the claimant was not wearing a mask and was unstable and rude. We look forward to defending the case and winning.”
Per TMZ, the woman who filed the lawsuit, Toktam Jorshari, claims she has video of the incident and says she lives in the same apartment building in Los Angeles as Rondo’s girlfriend. Rondo played for the Lakers until the Hawks acquired him in free agency in November.
Jorshari, TMZ reports, is suing both Rondo and his girlfriend “for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy,” and is “seeking unspecified damages in excess of $1 million.”
According to the outlet, Jorshari alleges in the lawsuit that on July 28, Rondo parked his car in a handicapped parking space at the apartment complex, but his car didn’t have the handicapped placard. She says she had parked in the spot next to his car in order to unload a table she had just bought, which blocked access to the driver’s side of Rondo’s car.
When Rondo discovered that his car was blocked, he allegedly “flew off the handle,” according to the lawsuit, TMZ reported, and she also alleges that he “with an extended arm, pushed and shoved [Jorshari] against her vehicle.”
She claims that Rondo’s girlfriend “proceeded to repeatedly physically attack [Jorshari] by striking her in the area of her head and upper body,” per TMZ, and claims that she didn’t fight back, also claiming that Rondo gave the “green light” for his girlfriend to do so. Jorshari alleges she was physically injured, with some injuries leading to “permanent disability.”