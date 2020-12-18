Rondo sued for assault; attorney disputes claim

Via the Hawks, Rondo’s attorney, Mark D. Baute, released a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in response: “The case is meritless. I have seen the videotape. Mr. Rondo was polite throughout the encounter, the claimant was not wearing a mask and was unstable and rude. We look forward to defending the case and winning.”

Per TMZ, the woman who filed the lawsuit, Toktam Jorshari, claims she has video of the incident and says she lives in the same apartment building in Los Angeles as Rondo’s girlfriend. Rondo played for the Lakers until the Hawks acquired him in free agency in November.