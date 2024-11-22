Results are in: If Hawks add a second statue, it should be Dikembe Mutombo

The second choice was for no second statue. Of the respondents, 16% voted for Dominique and only Dominique.

The top five was rounded out by Pete Maravich (15%), Lou Hudson (13%) and Bob Pettit (8%).

We’ll keep the poll up through the weekend for those who would like to vote. The final results will be posted in Tuesday’s Sports Daily newsletter (www.ajc.com/newsletters).

The Hawks are honoring Mutombo, who died in September, with a number of tributes during Monday’s game against the Mavericks at State Farm Arena.