Results are in: If Hawks add a second statue, it should be Dikembe Mutombo

The Hawks unveiled a large statue of legendary Hawks player Dominique Wilkins outside then-Philips Arena on March 5, 2015. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

The Hawks unveiled a large statue of legendary Hawks player Dominique Wilkins outside then-Philips Arena on March 5, 2015.
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

If the Hawks were to add a second statue representing the franchise outside State Farm Arena, it should be …

Dikembe Mutombo.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution posted a poll this week asking readers to vote on who should get a statue in addition to Dominique Wilkins. By a large margin, Mutombo was the fan favorite, garnering 35% of the vote in the poll with 11 choices by Friday morning.

The second choice was for no second statue. Of the respondents, 16% voted for Dominique and only Dominique.

The top five was rounded out by Pete Maravich (15%), Lou Hudson (13%) and Bob Pettit (8%).

We’ll keep the poll up through the weekend for those who would like to vote. The final results will be posted in Tuesday’s Sports Daily newsletter (www.ajc.com/newsletters).

The Hawks are honoring Mutombo, who died in September, with a number of tributes during Monday’s game against the Mavericks at State Farm Arena.

