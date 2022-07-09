ajc logo
X

Report: NBA player to earn $63 million in one season

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) seen playing the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game, Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) seen playing the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game, Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
48 minutes ago

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press Friday.

Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced.

He'll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the NBA

Lillard is a six-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Portland. He was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery, and told ESPN in a televised interview early Friday that the time off — while frustrating — should help him long-term.

“My body is stronger than it was before in certain areas," Lillard said while watching games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Lillard, who turns 32 on July 15, also said the mental break was helpful, along with the physical rest.

He has averaged 24.6 points in his career, is a six-time All-NBA player and was selected as a member of the league’s top 75 players as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration this past season.

Editors' Picks
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out1h ago
From alternate site to MLB: Michael Harris, Spencer Strider impacting Braves
3h ago
Q&A: Justin Holiday looks to bring his leadership, experience to Hawks
2h ago
Pigskin Pickin’: Georgia Tech to win four games, Georgia to win all but one
4h ago
Pigskin Pickin’: Georgia Tech to win four games, Georgia to win all but one
4h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: Looking back at Georgia’s top players
4h ago
The Latest
Hawks signing veteran center Frank Kaminsky to one-year contract
34m ago
Q&A: Justin Holiday looks to bring his leadership, experience to Hawks
2h ago
5 things Hawks fans should watch at Summer League
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top