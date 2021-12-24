Hamburger icon
Reddish, Wright exit game vs. Sixers with injuries

Cam Reddish makes his move against Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle during the first half of Thursday's game in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cam Reddish makes his move against Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle during the first half of Thursday's game in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The hits just keep on coming for the Hawks, who are growing more and more shorthanded by the hour.

Already with seven players (Sharife Cooper, Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams) out in health and safety protocols, the Hawks had two players exit Thursday’s game vs. the Sixers with injuries.

In the third quarter, Cam Reddish departed (then came back out and tried to play, then went back to the locker room) with what the Hawks ruled a right ankle sprain and a left calf cramp. Then, in the fourth quarter, Delon Wright seemed to come down wrong on Tyrese Maxey’s foot, turning his ankle awkwardly and needing to be helped off the court, looking to be in serious pain. He was ruled out with a left ankle sprain.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Investigations
