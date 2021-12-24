Reddish, Wright exit game vs. Sixers with injuries

Already with seven players (Sharife Cooper, Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams) out in health and safety protocols, the Hawks had two players exit Thursday’s game vs. the Sixers with injuries.

In the third quarter, Cam Reddish departed (then came back out and tried to play, then went back to the locker room) with what the Hawks ruled a right ankle sprain and a left calf cramp. Then, in the fourth quarter, Delon Wright seemed to come down wrong on Tyrese Maxey’s foot, turning his ankle awkwardly and needing to be helped off the court, looking to be in serious pain. He was ruled out with a left ankle sprain.