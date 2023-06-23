Poll: How would you grade the Hawks draft?

The Hawks made two selections and a trade in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. The Hawks selected Kobe Bufkin from the University of Michigan with the 15th pick and Seth Lundy from Penn State with the 46th pick. They has agreed in principle to acquire the rights to Mouhamed Gueye (selected 39th) from the Celtics in a trade to be finalized at a later date.

