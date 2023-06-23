X

Poll: How would you grade the Hawks draft?

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

The Hawks made two selections and a trade in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft. The Hawks selected Kobe Bufkin from the University of Michigan with the 15th pick and Seth Lundy from Penn State with the 46th pick. They has agreed in principle to acquire the rights to Mouhamed Gueye (selected 39th) from the Celtics in a trade to be finalized at a later date.

How would you grade the Hawks’ draft?

Let us know what you think. Make the traditional A through F grade.

