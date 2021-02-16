X

Pierce returns home for birth of child; McMillan takes over in meantime

The Hawks are working on a deal to hire former Pacers coach Nate McMillan as an assistant coach, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC.
The Hawks are working on a deal to hire former Pacers coach Nate McMillan as an assistant coach, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC.

Credit: Kim Klement/AP file photo

Credit: Kim Klement/AP file photo

Atlanta Hawks | 1 hour ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce is flying home to Atlanta Tuesday for the birth of his second child, which is expected in the next few days, the AJC confirmed.

In his absence, assistant coach Nate McMillan, previous head coach of the Pacers who joined the Hawks staff in the offseason, will take over head coaching duties. The Hawks are in the middle of a road trip, and Pierce will likely miss Wednesday and Friday’s games in Boston.

It’s expected that Pierce will be back as head coach for Sunday’s home game against Denver.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated first reported the news.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.