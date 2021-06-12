76ers’ size suffocates Hawks on both sides of the ball

Simmons, who finished second in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, forced Young into three turnovers. If it wasn’t Simmons, Philadelphia would use a double or triple team to put the Hawks’ leading scorer into uncomfortable situations.

Even on free throws, Simmons followed Young around, suffocating him from the free reigns that he’s experienced thus far in the playoffs.

“It’s exhausting what we are asking Ben to do, follow Trae Young around, follow him around screens and push the ball up the floor with pace,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said of Simmons’ defensive adjustment. “That’s all we talked about at halftime when my coaches were reminding me when I was yelling at him about playing with pace. They said ‘he is guarding Trae too.’ It’s tough but he’s young, his endurance so it’s been good for us.”

Meanwhile, for the Hawks’ defense, there were no obvious answers for slowing down the 76ers’ length. Especially in the first half, Clint Capela and John Collins were overmatched by the physicality of Embiid, Harris and Howard, who scored 12 points and finished with six rebounds off the bench.

The 76ers’ strategy of pulling Capela’s size away from the paint left the rim vacant for easy baskets that Philadelphia was able to convert.

“I feel like we let them get shots they would like to have and that can’t happen, especially in a playoff game,” Collins said.

McMillan said the team will spend the next two days looking at film and working in different sets to try slowing down the 76ers’ biggest weapon.

Collins noted that the biggest adjustment that needs to be made defensively is communication, doing what they can to combat Embiid and company.

“I wouldn’t say (their size) is bothering us, more so that they’re just a big team,” Collins said. “I definitely feel like the fact that they are bigger and a little bit more experienced might help them in the totality of the game, but we’re all NBA players. We’ve seen a bunch of big dudes, long guys on the court everyday. It’s all about adjustments and how we handle what they’re throwing at us.”