Okongwu to see 5-on-5 action with G League Skyhawks

Okongwu has been ramping up in his rehab, and if 5-on-5 action in practice goes well, the Hawks will see if Okongwu can play in a G League game with the Skyhawks, per McMillan. Advancing to play 5-on-5 in practice is a good sign of Okongwu’s progress, and he is hopeful to return to the Hawks by the end of December, but the team’s goal is still to get him back in January.

“We slowly are trying to build him up,” McMillan said.