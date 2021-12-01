ajc logo
Okongwu to see 5-on-5 action with G League Skyhawks

May 5, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (foreground) during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
May 5, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (foreground) during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Onyeka Okongwu, who had surgery in July to repair a torn labrum, will in the next few days play 5-on-5 in practice with the College Park Skyhawks, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday.

Okongwu has been ramping up in his rehab, and if 5-on-5 action in practice goes well, the Hawks will see if Okongwu can play in a G League game with the Skyhawks, per McMillan. Advancing to play 5-on-5 in practice is a good sign of Okongwu’s progress, and he is hopeful to return to the Hawks by the end of December, but the team’s goal is still to get him back in January.

“We slowly are trying to build him up,” McMillan said.

Having Okongwu back certainly would give the Hawks’ second unit a boost.

