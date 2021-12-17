Okongwu probable for Friday’s game

Okongwu is listed as “probable” on the most recent Hawks’ injury report, which came out 5 p.m. Thursday. He missed about five months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in July, and although it’ll likely take him some time to get back in the swing of things, his presence should provide a substantial boost to the bench unit. Thursday, the Hawks recalled Okongwu from the team’s G League affiliate, which he had played a game for Dec. 9 to get some 5-on-5 action.

Okongwu started to make progress in the second half of his rookie season, garnering more playing time backing up starting center Clint Capela, and held his own on the Hawks’ playoff run.