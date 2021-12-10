Okongwu plays for Skyhawks in first game back from injury

He has been ramping up activity in his rehab and saw 24 minutes of action for the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate, helping the team to its first win of the season, a 117-98 victory against the Long Island Nets on Thursday night in New York. He started and tallied a double-double with 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, two assists, two steals and three turnovers.

Okongwu picked up four fouls and shot 4-for-6 from the field and 1-for-3 from the line. Before Thursday’s game, Okongwu had looked good in 5-on-5 work during Skyhawks practice, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.