Okongwu plays for Skyhawks in first game back from injury

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 hours ago

Onyeka Okongwu played in his first game since last season, after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder in July.

He has been ramping up activity in his rehab and saw 24 minutes of action for the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate, helping the team to its first win of the season, a 117-98 victory against the Long Island Nets on Thursday night in New York. He started and tallied a double-double with 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, two assists, two steals and three turnovers.

Okongwu picked up four fouls and shot 4-for-6 from the field and 1-for-3 from the line. Before Thursday’s game, Okongwu had looked good in 5-on-5 work during Skyhawks practice, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

Provided there are no setbacks, Okongwu seems like he’s nearing a return for the Hawks – that’s good news for the team, which could benefit from his presence on the second unit.

Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.

Sarah K. Spencer
Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

