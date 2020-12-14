Offense sizzles in Hawks exhibition win vs. Magic

3. With the Hawks leading by six at halftime, the Magic started the second half on a 7-0 run to take the lead, 59-58. Instead of letting it snowball further, the Hawks responded, stringing together several quality shots and a few energy plays, including Young stripping the ball from Aaron Gordon to start off a possession that ended with a corner 3. All in all, a 19-0 run helped turn things around, and is an encouraging sign on a team that often let leads slip away late last year. The game was close down the stretch, but the Hawks were able to, however narrowly, hold the lead. “I think we have a team that’s capable of finding a creating a good shot on every possession, and I thought we had more of that today than we did on the first night,” coach Lloyd Pierce said.

4. Hunter, in his second year, continued to look more aggressive, which is exactly what the Hawks need from him this season. Hunter, who has started at small forward in both preseason games, looked confident on drives and when putting up shots. He finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, going 3-for-4 from the line.

5. Cam Reddish was out for this game with right ankle soreness. Coach Lloyd Pierce mentioned the plan was to start him before he ended up not being available. From Pierce’s language, it didn’t sound serious. Rajon Rondo (right knee soreness), Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee), Onyeka Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) and Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot & not with team, self-isolating) also were out.

By the numbers

12 and 12 - Clint Capela registered his first double-double with the Hawks with 12 points and 12 rebounds

Star of the game

Young - Led the Hawks in scoring and assists (21 points and 7 assists)

Quotable

“I’m using these games to try and figure out my teammates; that’s what I’m trying to do. It’s working so far. I’m starting to feel more comfortable with more and more guys on this team, so it’s really good.” – Young on the team continuing to get to know each other after roster turnover

Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) and Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) chase a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore