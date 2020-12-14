Offense sizzles in Hawks exhibition win vs. Magic

The Hawks surged in the third quarter and were able to hold off the Magic 116-107 Sunday at State Farm Arena.
Next up, the Hawks will play two preseason games in Memphis, Thursday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 19.
Here are some takeaways from the team’s first exhibition win:
1. After being the worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA last season (33.3%), the Hawks added a few quality shooters in free agency. That coupled with their returning players gaining more experience seems to be adding up to a better 3-point shooting team. Overall, the Hawks shot 39.5% from 3 (17-for-43). Bogdan Bogdanovic went 4-for-10 from 3-point range; Danilo Gallinari went 2-for-6; Solomon Hill went 2-for-5; Trae Young went 4-for-8; and De’Andre Hunter went 2-for-3. “We’re still learning each other, and I feel like we’re still getting in shape,” Hunter said of the Hawks having a good shooting night. “We haven’t played a game in a while, so getting in game shape is different than getting in practice shape and things like that. Just getting in shape, being able to make better decisions and knowing where each other’s going to be on the court, and things like that.”
2. You can already tell this group is starting to learn each other’s tendencies. One example: Young had tried a few full-court passes in Friday’s loss to Orlando that teammates weren’t quite expecting or ready to receive, resulting in a number of turnovers. Sunday, with a little more than three minutes to go in the first quarter, Young hadn’t crossed half court yet when he lofted a pass — over the heads of four defenders — to Bogdanovic running to the rim. Bogdanovic caught the pass in stride and finished neatly. The Hawks certainly didn’t play mistake-free, though, with 18 turnovers — a few shy of 23 registered Friday.
3. With the Hawks leading by six at halftime, the Magic started the second half on a 7-0 run to take the lead, 59-58. Instead of letting it snowball further, the Hawks responded, stringing together several quality shots and a few energy plays, including Young stripping the ball from Aaron Gordon to start off a possession that ended with a corner 3. All in all, a 19-0 run helped turn things around, and is an encouraging sign on a team that often let leads slip away late last year. The game was close down the stretch, but the Hawks were able to, however narrowly, hold the lead. “I think we have a team that’s capable of finding a creating a good shot on every possession, and I thought we had more of that today than we did on the first night,” coach Lloyd Pierce said.
4. Hunter, in his second year, continued to look more aggressive, which is exactly what the Hawks need from him this season. Hunter, who has started at small forward in both preseason games, looked confident on drives and when putting up shots. He finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, going 3-for-4 from the line.
5. Cam Reddish was out for this game with right ankle soreness. Coach Lloyd Pierce mentioned the plan was to start him before he ended up not being available. From Pierce’s language, it didn’t sound serious. Rajon Rondo (right knee soreness), Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee), Onyeka Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) and Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot & not with team, self-isolating) also were out.
By the numbers
12 and 12 - Clint Capela registered his first double-double with the Hawks with 12 points and 12 rebounds
Star of the game
Young - Led the Hawks in scoring and assists (21 points and 7 assists)
Quotable
“I’m using these games to try and figure out my teammates; that’s what I’m trying to do. It’s working so far. I’m starting to feel more comfortable with more and more guys on this team, so it’s really good.” – Young on the team continuing to get to know each other after roster turnover
Credit: John Bazemore
Credit: John Bazemore