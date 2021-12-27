Not again: The Hawks keep getting bad news on COVID front

“I’ve never experienced this situation before, when you have 11 guys out,” McMillan said. “This is the world we live in right now. We have to be ready for anything.”

A player must return two negative tests to clear the health and safety protocols. Young, the first player to be affected, may be close to a return. He posted a message on social media Monday that indicated he may have one negative test. He posted on Twitter: “maybe COVID heard me.” Young has posted several times about his frustration with not being able to play. He has been out since Dec. 18.

McMillan said he understands that the NBA does not plan to shut down in an attempt to get players healthy even as one team after another gets hit hard by COVID.

“I think the league is going through it, just as the country is going through it,” McMillan said when asked if the league should pause. “We did shut down one time before just as the country shut down one time before. What the league is trying to do is not go through that again. ...

“What the league has done is told us that we have to replace those players with a body so that we can continue to work and be as close to normal as possible. There is really nothing we can do. It’s very frustrating for all of us. As the league and the world is trying to continue on with life and continue on with working, we have to make these adjustments and try to do the best we can and work through it.”

It is frustrating. McMillan prepared on Sunday as if Wright would be available to play Monday. Less than 24 hours later, the point guard was out. The Hawks were going to have to rely heavily on guards Skylar Mays and Cat Barber against the Bulls. That is not ideal.

With each positive test, general manager Travis Schlenk is sent scrambling to find a replacement player. That is after he gives the bad news to McMillan.

“It’s unbelievable how it changes day to day, hour to hour,” McMillan said.