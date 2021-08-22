ajc logo
X

Nick Van Exel returns to Hawks coaching staff

Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Nick Van Exel conducts a TV interview during the second half Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Denver. Memphis won 105-98. (David Zalubowski/AP)
Caption
Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Nick Van Exel conducts a TV interview during the second half Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Denver. Memphis won 105-98. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Former Atlanta Hawks assistant Nick Van Exel is rejoining the team under new head coach Nate McMillan, two people familiar with the situation confirmed Sunday to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Van Exel, a former All-Star who played for six teams across 13 seasons in the NBA, was Atlanta’s player development instructor from 2010-13. He has served on the staff of the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies since leaving Atlanta.

The Hawks announced last month a number of coaching additions that included Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan, the son of Nate. Prunty was an assistant with the Suns, Bucks, Nets, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Spurs in a 23-year career. Jamelle McMillan has worked for the Pelicans and Suns in player development and as an assistant after playing collegiately at Arizona State.

Van Exel fills a vacancy left by Marlon Garnett, who recently left for Charlotte. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In Other News
1
Big difference: Hawks will play 19 nationally televised games
2
Hawks announce exhibition schedule
3
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson nets first-team honors at summer league
4
Hawks to play on Christmas Day
5
Hawks, State Farm Arena hire new CFO
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top