Nick Van Exel returns to Hawks coaching staff

Van Exel, a former All-Star who played for six teams across 13 seasons in the NBA, was Atlanta’s player development instructor from 2010-13. He has served on the staff of the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies since leaving Atlanta.

The Hawks announced last month a number of coaching additions that included Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan, the son of Nate. Prunty was an assistant with the Suns, Bucks, Nets, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Spurs in a 23-year career. Jamelle McMillan has worked for the Pelicans and Suns in player development and as an assistant after playing collegiately at Arizona State.