Hawks hire two assistants, director of athletic performance

The Hawks announced several hirings and promotions, including the addition of two assistant coaches and a director of athletic performance Friday.
Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan will join Nate McMillan’s staff as assistant coaches. Prunty has been an assistant with the Suns, Bucks, Nets, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Spurs in a 23-year career. He served as stints as the interim head coach for the Bucks in 2015-16 and 2017-18. He also spent five years as the head coach of Great Britain’s national team. McMillan, the son of Nate, has worked for the Pelicans and Suns in player development and as an assistant after playing collegiately at Arizona State.
Credit: Photo courtesy Atlanta Hawks
The two will join Chris Jent, Matt Hill and Marlon Garnett to finalize the coaching staff. Melvin Hunt will not return.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Hawks
Marty Lauzon joins the Hawks as the team’s director of athletic performance and sports medicine. He spent 11 seasons with the Falcons, where he started as head athletic trainer/physical therapist before he was promoted to director of sports medicine and performance. Lauzon had served as a consultant for the Hawks since April after he was not retained by the Falcons when they hired a new front office earlier this year. Lauzon replaces Chelsea Lane, who left to pursue opportunities in New Zealand.
The Hawks made several other moves:
* Dipesh Mistry was promoted from video coordinator to coaching assistant.
* Paul Jesperson was promoted from assistant video coordinator to player-development coach.
* Tim Dather was hired as head video coordinator/player development.
* Takahiro Uchida was hired to the athletic-performance team as assistant athletic trainer.
* Dotun Akinwale was promoted to senior director of player personnel.
* Kira Tillinghast was hired full-time as the player-engagement coordinator.