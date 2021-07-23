Hawks hire two assistants, director of athletic performance

Marty Lauzon joins the Hawks as the team’s director of athletic performance and sports medicine. He spent 11 seasons with the Falcons, where he started as head athletic trainer/physical therapist before he was promoted to director of sports medicine and performance. Lauzon had served as a consultant for the Hawks since April after he was not retained by the Falcons when they hired a new front office earlier this year. Lauzon replaces Chelsea Lane, who left to pursue opportunities in New Zealand.

The Hawks made several other moves:

* Dipesh Mistry was promoted from video coordinator to coaching assistant.

* Paul Jesperson was promoted from assistant video coordinator to player-development coach.

* Tim Dather was hired as head video coordinator/player development.

* Takahiro Uchida was hired to the athletic-performance team as assistant athletic trainer.

* Dotun Akinwale was promoted to senior director of player personnel.

* Kira Tillinghast was hired full-time as the player-engagement coordinator.