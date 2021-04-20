NBA, WNBA commissioners release statements after Chauvin verdict

Commissioners of both the NBA and WNBA issued statements Tuesday afternoon shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, along with NBA Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, released the following joint statement:
“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done, and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing.”
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released the following statement:
“This past year, we have witnessed traumatizing instances of police brutality that Black Americans disproportionately experience, with the murder of George Floyd at the forefront of the conversation. While this verdict represents a step toward justice, we are reminded that justice is too often not the outcome for people of color. The WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council will continue its work to combat injustice and inequality in our country and hope this represents a true turning point for how the effects of systemic racism begin to be addressed. We stand with all those who have felt the deep impact of George Floyd’s death.”
Later Tuesday, the Hawks issued this statement:
“Today, inside a courthouse in Minneapolis, our nation saw legal justice served. While this verdict can never fully bring solace to the loved ones of George Floyd, it is a start in their healing and that of the entire Black community that continues to grieve his loss and countless others at the hands of senseless brutality. Last summer, the Hawks made a commitment to stand against racism and injustice and to continue denouncing the broken systems that contributed to this moment. We remain committed to being a part of the solution and using our platform to move us toward a more accepting, anti-racist society.”