NBA draft prospect Zaccharie Risacher gives Hawks the highest ceiling

“I would probably lean toward Risacher right now, just being that A) in general across the league, these games are being decided on the perimeter,” Fischer said. “We’re watching it in the (NBA Finals), right now, with Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being these big wings that can go and get anywhere on the floor anytime they want. And the Hawks don’t exactly have a surefire, clear-cut, like wing of the future.”

Fischer added that while the Hawks have Jalen Johnson in their rotation, the team likely envisions the 22-year-old forward as more of a point forward and that selecting Risacher would allow him to develop alongside Johnson.

The Hawks are in the unique position of being able to draft the best player available while addressing some the things that their rotation and lineups need. For Fischer though, the Hawks should take the guy with the highest possible ceiling and continue to build around that talent.

“I think at that point, you pick the guy that you think has the highest possible ceiling,” he said. “Like, I’m as big a Jalen Johnson fan as there is out there, and I flew down to Atlanta right before the trade deadline. We talked for 40 minutes, I spent time talking to his high school coach and his parents and people at Duke and people who were around him at the Skyhawks for a couple of games. Like I’m a big fan of that guy.

“But if you think someone in the draft is the best player in this draft, and he has the ultimate ceiling of all these prospects; Atlanta has been the most clear-cut definition of mediocre for the last four years. And if that’s where you stand as a franchise, you can’t afford to, you know; you don’t want to be Phoenix or Sacramento six years later and say, ‘Why didn’t we take Luka Doncic because we were afraid that he wouldn’t fit with Devin Booker, or we were afraid he wouldn’t fit with De’Aaron Fox.’ Those guys are phenomenal All-Stars in their own right.

“But now Luka is playing with Kyrie Irving, and he was having success with Jalen Brunson. Like there’s multiple guards, there’s multiple bigs, you know. I think Minnesota at the other end of the scale, these teams are just showing you got to get talent together and figure it out. And I just think that’s what the Hawks ultimately do, too.”