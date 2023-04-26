X

Move over Janet, Hawks now occupy State Farm Arena Thursday

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Janet Jackson will have to step aside – for one night.

The Hawks forced a Game 6 in their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Celtics, which will be played Thursday at State Farm Arena. A Janet Jackson concert originally scheduled for Thursday will be moved back to Friday. Jackson is also performing on Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

A game time for the Game 6 of the Hawks-Celtics series has not been announced by the NBA. A limited number of tickets remain. The Hawks staved off elimination with a 119-117 victory in Game 5 Tuesday in Boston. The best-of-seven series now stands at 3-2.

According to Live Nation, all tickets for Thursday night’s Janet Jackson show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:45 p.m.

Taylor Swift will be performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Concert goers are strongly encouraged to use public transportation services such as MARTA for Friday’s concert due to heavy traffic expected downtown and limited parking due to multiple events.

“This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta. We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible,” State Farm Arena Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell said in a statement.

