Move over Janet, Hawks now occupy State Farm Arena Thursday

The Hawks forced a Game 6 in their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Celtics, which will be played Thursday at State Farm Arena. A Janet Jackson concert originally scheduled for Thursday will be moved back to Friday. Jackson is also performing on Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

A game time for the Game 6 of the Hawks-Celtics series has not been announced by the NBA. A limited number of tickets remain. The Hawks staved off elimination with a 119-117 victory in Game 5 Tuesday in Boston. The best-of-seven series now stands at 3-2.