McMillan gives update on Okongwu

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) reaches for a rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) reaches for a rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

Hawks backup center Onyeka Okongwu is taking some time to be with family after the death of his father, according to coach Nate McMillan.

Okongwu is nearing a return to the Hawks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in July. Whenever he feels comfortable coming back, it seems likely he’ll join the Hawks instead of the College Park Skyhawks and start practicing full-on with the team again. In his first game back from injury, Okongwu played for the Hawks’ G League affiliate Dec. 9, helping the team to its first win of the season.

But, the Hawks will give Okongwu as much time as he needs to be with family, McMillan added.

“I don’t have a timeline for Big O,” McMillan said at practice Tuesday. “We’re giving him as much time as he needs to be with family and when I hear a date that he will return, I’m assuming he will return to us and start working with us and hopefully be available soon.”

Sarah K. Spencer
Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

