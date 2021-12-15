McMillan gives update on Okongwu

Okongwu is nearing a return to the Hawks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in July. Whenever he feels comfortable coming back, it seems likely he’ll join the Hawks instead of the College Park Skyhawks and start practicing full-on with the team again. In his first game back from injury, Okongwu played for the Hawks’ G League affiliate Dec. 9, helping the team to its first win of the season.

But, the Hawks will give Okongwu as much time as he needs to be with family, McMillan added.