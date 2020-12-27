Kris Dunn to undergo arthroscopic surgery on ankle

Dunn has been sidelined with cartilage disruption in his right knee, but recently has been able to participate in modified workouts with the team. Although his knee was improving, as his on-court workload increased, Dunn started to experience discomfort in his right ankle and lower back.

According to the team, “a recent MRI revealed loose cartilage inhibiting his range of motion in the ankle and creating compensations in his knees and low back,” and the team opted for surgery at the Hospital of Special Surgery. Per the Hawks, his recovery timeline is unclear.