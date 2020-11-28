Hawks announce Kris Dunn signing

“Kris is an elite defender and an intense competitor who will bring real value to our group,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said. “We are happy to add him and believe his presence will improve our club.”

Last season with Chicago, Dunn averaged 1.98 steals per game, the second-most in the NBA. Over his four-year career, Dunn has averaged 8.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.55 steals in 24.9 minutes per game.