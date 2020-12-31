Kris Dunn to be in walking boot after arthroscopic surgery

On Tuesday, guard Kris Dunn underwent arthroscopic surgery at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York, the Hawks announced Thursday.
The procedure was to remove loose cartilage in his right ankle.
Following the surgery, Dunn will wear a walking boot, and following a two-week period of rest, he’ll be reviewed again.
“I know (vice president of athletic performance and sports medicine Chelsea Lane has) been in communication with (him) and the family,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said Thursday (the team is still in Brooklyn, and will face the Nets again Friday). “It sounds as if everything went well, as well as the surgery can go, and he’s staying here at the hotel. But he’s post-op and laying low.”
In Dunn’s absence, the Hawks will miss his standout defense.