Key dates for the 2020-21 NBA season

Individual player workouts begin Dec. 1-5, which overlaps with Media Week. On Dec. 6, group player workouts begin, and preseason games will be held Dec. 11-19. Teams’ schedules will be released in two halves, with some time allotted in the middle of the season for makeup games. The first half of the season will be held Dec. 22-March 4.

The All-Star break will be held March 5-10, and the second half of the season will be from March 11-May 16. The Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement will be from May 13-15, and the play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds will occur May 18-21.