Kevin Huerter says goodbye to Hawks, Atlanta fans

Huerter is entering the first year of a four-year, $65 million contract after signing an extension with the Hawks in October. He started 216 of 274 games in Atlanta.

Huerter averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Hawks last season, shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range. He has made 563 3-pointers over his first four NBA seasons.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: AP

Kings general manager Monte McNair said he is happy to add Huerter, whose shooting will provide floor spacing for point guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis.

“The opportunity to acquire a player like Kevin is always exciting,” McNair said in a news release. “His ability to create shots and score will make him an instant asset to our team. We would also like to thank Maurice Harkless and Justin Holiday for their many contributions and wish them all the best in the future.”

