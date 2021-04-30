Kevin Huerter diagnosed with left shoulder sprain

The official diagnosis comes two days after Huerter’s initial MRI was done, but the team sought a second opinion on the results, so it took a little longer. Huerter was injured in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ loss in Detroit Monday.

He has started rehab to “restore pain-free range of motion and strength in the shoulder,” per the team. He will miss Friday’s game vs. the 76ers, but is essentially considered “day to day,” which is good news for both Huerter and the Hawks.