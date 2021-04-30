Kevin Huerter diagnosed with left shoulder sprain

Hawks wing Kevin Huerter has been diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain, the team confirmed Thursday.
The official diagnosis comes two days after Huerter’s initial MRI was done, but the team sought a second opinion on the results, so it took a little longer. Huerter was injured in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ loss in Detroit Monday.
He has started rehab to “restore pain-free range of motion and strength in the shoulder,” per the team. He will miss Friday’s game vs. the 76ers, but is essentially considered “day to day,” which is good news for both Huerter and the Hawks.
Huerter is averaging 12.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Prior to his injury, which caused him to miss Wednesday’s loss in Philadelphia, Huerter was the only Hawks player to play in every game.
The team has been plagued with injuries this season, and will hope to get Huerter back in the lineup soon.